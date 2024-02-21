The City of Carbondale is hoping to start difficult conversations to help thecommunity heal.

The City of Carbondale is hoping to start difficult conversations to help the

community heal. Their “At the Table Dinner and Dialogue” series event last night

gave members of the community a chance to talk about difficult topics

surrounding racial healing. The talks were about race and justice, health and well-

being, history and more. Many people across the room engaged in those topics

and shared their own personal experiences. Organizer Dianah McGreehan said

she hopes the night allowed the people who participated to have a deeper and

better understanding. The series takes place on the third Tuesday of every month

through June.

