The City of Carbondale is hoping to start difficult conversations to help thecommunity heal.
gave members of the community a chance to talk about difficult topics
surrounding racial healing. The talks were about race and justice, health and well-
being, history and more. Many people across the room engaged in those topics
and shared their own personal experiences. Organizer Dianah McGreehan said
she hopes the night allowed the people who participated to have a deeper and
better understanding. The series takes place on the third Tuesday of every month
through June.