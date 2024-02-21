The Missouri Senate has given initial approval to a bill that would make ittougher for voters to change the state Constitution. Missouri SenateDemocrats held up floor voting on a proposal to change the initiativepetition process for over 20 hours Monday night into Tuesday on aproposal that would require a simple majority plus a majority of votes castfrom most of Missouri’s U.S. House seats. Democratic Senate Minority Leader John Rizzo addresses lawmakers considering this proposal
The legislation requires one more Senate vote before moving to the House
for consideration. The issue is a top priority for many Republicans in the
legislature.