Woodland School Districts Future Farmers of America Chapter has consistently qualified for state forestry competitions over the past three years and is looking to do so again this year.

Woodland School Districts Future Farmers of America [[FFA]] Chapter has

consistently qualified for state forestry competitions over the past three

years and is looking to do so again this year. With the school’s expansive

land, including ample woodland areas, students receive hands-on

education in forestry, catering to the county’s forestry-based economy. In

addition to forestry, the school’s FFA program offers opportunities in horse-

judging, agriculture mechanics, and livestock judging, fostering valuable

skills and experiences for students.