33 year old man from Cape Girardeau will serve 10 years in federal prison for the distribution of fentanyl
The United States Attorney’s Office announced that Bernardo D. Pulido, 33, of
Cape Girardeau, Missouri, has been sentenced to serve 10 years in federal prison
for the distribution of fentanyl. Pulido was in court yesterday for his sentencing
before United States District Judge Matthew T. Schelp at the federal courthouse in
Cape Girardeau. At his guilty plea hearing last year, Pulido admitted that he sold
pills containing fentanyl to an individual in Cape Girardeau on two separate
occasions in May 2023. The person buying the pills was working as an informant
for the DEA. At the time of that sale, Pulido was under parole supervision through
the State of Missouri for a methamphetamine-trafficking offense. After serving the
10-year sentence, Pulido will be placed on supervised release for six years.