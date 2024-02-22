33 year old man from Cape Girardeau will serve 10 years in federal prison for the distribution of fentanyl

The United States Attorney’s Office announced that Bernardo D. Pulido, 33, of

Cape Girardeau, Missouri, has been sentenced to serve 10 years in federal prison

for the distribution of fentanyl. Pulido was in court yesterday for his sentencing

before United States District Judge Matthew T. Schelp at the federal courthouse in

Cape Girardeau. At his guilty plea hearing last year, Pulido admitted that he sold

pills containing fentanyl to an individual in Cape Girardeau on two separate

occasions in May 2023. The person buying the pills was working as an informant

for the DEA. At the time of that sale, Pulido was under parole supervision through

the State of Missouri for a methamphetamine-trafficking offense. After serving the

10-year sentence, Pulido will be placed on supervised release for six years.

