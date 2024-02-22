New legislation will boost the position of county coroners around the state.

Missouri State Representative John Voss has filed HB 2777 to establish clear

qualification standards for the position of coroner, making sure that those people

that hold these positions have the necessary knowledge and skills to have that job.

The proposed legislation would establish a baseline level of competency in

education and skills for Missouri coroners. Voss filed the legislation to make sure

that the people of Missouri get accurate and thorough death investigations carried

out by highly qualified professionals.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!