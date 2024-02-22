New legislation will boost the position of county coroners around the state.
New legislation will boost the position of county coroners around the state.
Missouri State Representative John Voss has filed HB 2777 to establish clear
qualification standards for the position of coroner, making sure that those people
that hold these positions have the necessary knowledge and skills to have that job.
The proposed legislation would establish a baseline level of competency in
education and skills for Missouri coroners. Voss filed the legislation to make sure
that the people of Missouri get accurate and thorough death investigations carried
out by highly qualified professionals.