Menu

Roughly 170 of Missouri’s more than 500 school districts operate four days a week, but there’s a legislative effort that could limit who offers the shortened weeks.

Roughly 170 of Missouri’s more than 500 school districts operate four days
a week, but there’s a legislative effort that could limit who offers the
shortened weeks. Senator Doug Beck, a St. Louis County Democrat, wants
to require districts with more than 30-thousand residents to hold school five
days a week, unless a majority of voters back a shortened week. Beck, a

former school board member, is proposing to provide extra state funding to
schools who use the five-day model.

The extra funding would only be allowed to increase teacher salaries.

Daily Headlines Newsletter

Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning.

Click here to subscribe for free!

Related Posts