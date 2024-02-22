Roughly 170 of Missouri’s more than 500 school districts operate four days a week, but there’s a legislative effort that could limit who offers the shortened weeks.
shortened weeks. Senator Doug Beck, a St. Louis County Democrat, wants
to require districts with more than 30-thousand residents to hold school five
days a week, unless a majority of voters back a shortened week. Beck, a
former school board member, is proposing to provide extra state funding to
schools who use the five-day model.
The extra funding would only be allowed to increase teacher salaries.