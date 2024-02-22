Roughly 170 of Missouri’s more than 500 school districts operate four days

a week, but there’s a legislative effort that could limit who offers the

shortened weeks. Senator Doug Beck, a St. Louis County Democrat, wants

to require districts with more than 30-thousand residents to hold school five

days a week, unless a majority of voters back a shortened week. Beck, a

former school board member, is proposing to provide extra state funding to

schools who use the five-day model.

The extra funding would only be allowed to increase teacher salaries.