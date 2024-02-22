The 10-digit local dialing and the new 235 area code in the current 573 area code will start February 24th.

The Missouri Public Service Commission, the North American Numbering

Plan Administrator (NANPA) and the telecommunications industry wants to

remind you that 10-digit local dialing and the new 235 area code in the

current 573 area code in Missouri will start February 24th. The 235 area

code will be added as an overlay to the 573 region. That means it will be

added to the existing area code in the same geographic area. You won’t

have to change your existing area code, but you will have to dial the area

code plus the phone number to complete local calls.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!