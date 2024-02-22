The 10-digit local dialing and the new 235 area code in the current 573 area code will start February 24th.
The Missouri Public Service Commission, the North American Numbering
Plan Administrator (NANPA) and the telecommunications industry wants to
remind you that 10-digit local dialing and the new 235 area code in the
current 573 area code in Missouri will start February 24th. The 235 area
code will be added as an overlay to the 573 region. That means it will be
added to the existing area code in the same geographic area. You won’t
have to change your existing area code, but you will have to dial the area
code plus the phone number to complete local calls.