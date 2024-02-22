The Missouri House is considering a bill requesting money to help deal with

radioactive waste contaminating parts of Missouri, primarily in the St. Louis

area. Under Republican Mark Matthiesen’s bill, cities could

investigate radioactive waste exposure concerns, and the Department of

Natural Resources would use state funding to investigate. Matthiesen

created this investigation fund in 2018, but it has never

seen funding from the General Assembly. He says Governor Mike Parson’s

reasoning was simple…

The bill asks for future funding of up to 300-thousand-dollars a year. The

proposal has not been voted out of committee