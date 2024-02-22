The Missouri House is considering a bill requesting money to help deal with radioactive waste
The Missouri House is considering a bill requesting money to help deal with
radioactive waste contaminating parts of Missouri, primarily in the St. Louis
area. Under Republican Mark Matthiesen’s bill, cities could
investigate radioactive waste exposure concerns, and the Department of
Natural Resources would use state funding to investigate. Matthiesen
created this investigation fund in 2018, but it has never
seen funding from the General Assembly. He says Governor Mike Parson’s
reasoning was simple…
The bill asks for future funding of up to 300-thousand-dollars a year. The
proposal has not been voted out of committee