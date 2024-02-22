The Senate is considering a bill that would prohibit anyone from exporting water outside of Missouri without a permit. Holcomb Republican Jason Bean says Missouri does a good job maintaining its water and wants to keep it in the Show Me State. Bean says it’s due to how dry the state has been…
His legislation would require a water export permit through the Department
of Natural Resources within 180 days of an existing permit’s expiration. The
department’s director could determine whether the permit can be renewed,
and the decision is subject to a commission review. The bill could be
brought up for debate soon.