A man was injured after falling at a job site in Cape Girardeau County. It happened

yesterday at the job site of the Cape Girardeau jail addition. The man was a

subcontractor putting up a steel structure when he fell about 20 feet from the roof to the

floor. He was taken to St Francis hospital but thankfully his injuries are not life

threatening. An investigation into the accident is being conducted.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!