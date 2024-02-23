A third deputy coroner has been approved for Cape Girardeau County. County

Commissioners approved Craig Williams who served as deputy coroner under Wavis

Jordan from January 2021 until February 24, 2023. Williams joins Deputies Scott Wren and

David Taylor. Sheriff Ruth Ann Dickerson will serve as interim coroner while Jordan remains

barred from serving by a judge as the Missouri Attorney General’s Office seeks to remove

him from office permanently.

