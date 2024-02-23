A third deputy coroner has been approved for Cape Girardeau County.
Commissioners approved Craig Williams who served as deputy coroner under Wavis
Jordan from January 2021 until February 24, 2023. Williams joins Deputies Scott Wren and
David Taylor. Sheriff Ruth Ann Dickerson will serve as interim coroner while Jordan remains
barred from serving by a judge as the Missouri Attorney General’s Office seeks to remove
him from office permanently.