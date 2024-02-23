At a Cape Girardeau City Council meeting, members discussed denying the rezoning of

a property on 555 N. Spring Ave., currently a mobile home park, to address concerns

about affordable housing and zoning regulations. Despite some support for rezoning

from city staff, concerns were raised about potential variances and neighborhood

impact, leading to the council’s decision to deny the request.

