At a Cape Girardeau City Council meeting, members discussed denying the rezoning of a property on 555 N. Spring Ave.
At a Cape Girardeau City Council meeting, members discussed denying the rezoning of
a property on 555 N. Spring Ave., currently a mobile home park, to address concerns
about affordable housing and zoning regulations. Despite some support for rezoning
from city staff, concerns were raised about potential variances and neighborhood
impact, leading to the council’s decision to deny the request.