State Senator Lincoln Hough has announced he’s running for Lieutenant

Governor, hoping to bring what he calls “people first leadership” to

Jefferson City. Hough talked about challenging times and his desire to not

advance politically, but to serve the hardworking people of our state. His

Senate experience along with being chair of the Senate Appropriations

Committee, shows his dedication to fiscal responsibility, economic

development, and access to essential services for all Missourians.

