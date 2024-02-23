State Senator Lincoln Hough has announced he’s running for Lieutenant Governor
State Senator Lincoln Hough has announced he’s running for Lieutenant
Governor, hoping to bring what he calls “people first leadership” to
Jefferson City. Hough talked about challenging times and his desire to not
advance politically, but to serve the hardworking people of our state. His
Senate experience along with being chair of the Senate Appropriations
Committee, shows his dedication to fiscal responsibility, economic
development, and access to essential services for all Missourians.