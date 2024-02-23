Work on a roundabout at the intersection of Route 25 and Route K in Gordonville is about to start

Work on a roundabout at the intersection of Route 25 and Route K in

Gordonville, Missouri is about to start. Construction will begin Monday,

March 4, hopefully wrapping up Friday, Nov. 1, weather permitting. Routes

25 and K will both be down to one lane with 10-foot width restrictions in that

area. Temporary traffic signals will signal drivers thru work zone and will

stay in place 24 hours a day. The work zone will be marked with signs and

MODOT is asking you to use extreme caution while traveling near the area.

