Faculty and staff at Southeast Missouri State University organized a presentation

shedding light on slavery and the Underground Railroad along the border of

Missouri and Illinois. The presentation formed part of a series of talks hosted by

the Crisp Museum to honor Black History Month. A significant turnout gathered

to hear from Dr. Patrick Hotle, a professor at Culver Stockton College in Canton,

Missouri. Dr. Hotle delved into the narrative of early abolition efforts along the

Missouri-Illinois border.

