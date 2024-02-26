Faculty and staff at Southeast Missouri State University organized a presentation shedding light on slavery and the Underground Railroad along the border of Missouri and Illinois.
Faculty and staff at Southeast Missouri State University organized a presentation
shedding light on slavery and the Underground Railroad along the border of
Missouri and Illinois. The presentation formed part of a series of talks hosted by
the Crisp Museum to honor Black History Month. A significant turnout gathered
to hear from Dr. Patrick Hotle, a professor at Culver Stockton College in Canton,
Missouri. Dr. Hotle delved into the narrative of early abolition efforts along the
Missouri-Illinois border.