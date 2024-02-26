The Southeast Missouri State University Board of Governors approved some

changes on campus during its latest meeting, setting room and board rates for the

fall, revise the alcohol policy.

The Board set new Residence Life room and board rates, increasing both just over

5 percent to cover rising operations costs including insurance, food, and utilities

as well as debt service obligations and maintenance. Changes were approved to

the Alcohol Beverage Usage Policy. Under the revised policy, residence hall

students 21 years of age and older can possess and consume alcohol behind

closed doors in their residence hall room. The existing policy prohibited alcohol

consumption in residence halls regardless of age.

