The Southeast Missouri State University Board of Governors approved some changes on campus during its latest meeting
The Southeast Missouri State University Board of Governors approved some
changes on campus during its latest meeting, setting room and board rates for the
fall, revise the alcohol policy.
The Board set new Residence Life room and board rates, increasing both just over
5 percent to cover rising operations costs including insurance, food, and utilities
as well as debt service obligations and maintenance. Changes were approved to
the Alcohol Beverage Usage Policy. Under the revised policy, residence hall
students 21 years of age and older can possess and consume alcohol behind
closed doors in their residence hall room. The existing policy prohibited alcohol
consumption in residence halls regardless of age.