MDC program “Learning to Fish: Advanced Crappie Fishing.”
If fishing for crappie is your thing, you can learn more about how to catch
them March 7 at the free Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC)
program “Learning to Fish: Advanced Crappie Fishing.” This program,
which will be from 6-8 p.m., is at MDC’s Springfield Conservation Nature
Center and has in-person and virtual options for attending. The seminar will
be held at MDC’s Springfield Nature Center at 4601 S. Nature Center Way
in southeast Springfield. To register and get a list of other events the MDC
is holding, log onto mdc.mo.gov/events.