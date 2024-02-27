If fishing for crappie is your thing, you can learn more about how to catch

them March 7 at the free Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC)

program “Learning to Fish: Advanced Crappie Fishing.” This program,

which will be from 6-8 p.m., is at MDC’s Springfield Conservation Nature

Center and has in-person and virtual options for attending. The seminar will

be held at MDC’s Springfield Nature Center at 4601 S. Nature Center Way

in southeast Springfield. To register and get a list of other events the MDC

is holding, log onto mdc.mo.gov/events.

