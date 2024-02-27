Thanks to the generosity of local business leaders Mark Rhodes and Scott Rhodes of the Rhodes Foundation, the Level III NICU at Saint Francis Healthcare System obtained a new Ret Cam.

Thanks to the generosity of local business leaders Mark Rhodes and Scott Rhodes

of the Rhodes Foundation, the Level III NICU at Saint Francis Healthcare System

obtained a new RetCam. The RetCam delivers ophthalmic visualization and photo

documentation needed to diagnose Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP). ROP is an

eye disease that can happen in babies who are born premature or who weigh less

than three pounds at birth.

