The Cape Girardeau Police Department is investigating a report of multiple shots fired

near Arena Park Monday night in the 2900-block of Themis Street. Multiple shots were

reported, but officers are still investigating to determine the exact number. Police are

asking anyone with information to contact Cape Girardeau police.

