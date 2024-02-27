The U.S. Department of Labor’s Mine Safety and Health Administration has finished

inspections at 15 mines in 10 states last month and issued 188 violations. MSHA’s impact

inspections have identified 2,927 violations since last year, including 827 significant and

substantial and 57 unwarrantable failure findings. Inspectors arrived at the Lone Star Quarry

and Mill in Cape Girardeau on Jan. 24 and identified and cited 24 violations, including 13

designated as S&S, with several hazardous conditions that posed a significant risk to the

safety and health of miners.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!