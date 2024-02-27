The U.S. Department of Labor’s Mine Safety and Health Administration has finished inspections at 15 mines in 10 states last month and issued 188 violations.
inspections at 15 mines in 10 states last month and issued 188 violations. MSHA’s impact
inspections have identified 2,927 violations since last year, including 827 significant and
substantial and 57 unwarrantable failure findings. Inspectors arrived at the Lone Star Quarry
and Mill in Cape Girardeau on Jan. 24 and identified and cited 24 violations, including 13
designated as S&S, with several hazardous conditions that posed a significant risk to the
safety and health of miners.