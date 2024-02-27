Two people have been arrested in connection with a fatal stabbing.
Two people have been arrested in connection with a fatal stabbing. Cape Girardeau
Police were called to the 1200 – Block of N. Water where they found a man, later
identified as Casimiro Hernandez-Ruiz (40) of Jackson, MO, deceased from multiple
stab wounds to the chest. The Cape Girardeau / Bollinger County Major Case Squad
identified two (2) suspects involved in this incident. Marcos Lopez (23) of Cape
Girardeau and Ariel Escobar-Soler (25), also of Cape Girardeau. Both suspects were
located on Monday and taken into custody along with evidence.