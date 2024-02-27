Two people have been arrested in connection with a fatal stabbing. Cape Girardeau

Police were called to the 1200 – Block of N. Water where they found a man, later

identified as Casimiro Hernandez-Ruiz (40) of Jackson, MO, deceased from multiple

stab wounds to the chest. The Cape Girardeau / Bollinger County Major Case Squad

identified two (2) suspects involved in this incident. Marcos Lopez (23) of Cape

Girardeau and Ariel Escobar-Soler (25), also of Cape Girardeau. Both suspects were

located on Monday and taken into custody along with evidence.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!