Fires are getting the best of some local fire departments. Hopefully some of this rain will help, but the wind is not.
It’s giving it more air the fuel load on the ground is dry right now,” said Chief
Rob Francis of Fruitland First District. Chief Francis knows these conditions
mean more calls for his crews and others serving Cape Girardeau County.
Just down the road in Gordonville, the Fire Protection District posted
photos to social media. Firefighters said they battled three separate fires in
just two days, all fueled by strong winds and warm temperatures. There are
several burn bans in the area.