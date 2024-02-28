Fires are getting the best of some local fire departments. Hopefully some of

this rain will help, but the wind is not. ”The wind is pushing the fires quicker

It’s giving it more air the fuel load on the ground is dry right now,” said Chief

Rob Francis of Fruitland First District. Chief Francis knows these conditions

mean more calls for his crews and others serving Cape Girardeau County.

Just down the road in Gordonville, the Fire Protection District posted

photos to social media. Firefighters said they battled three separate fires in

just two days, all fueled by strong winds and warm temperatures. There are

several burn bans in the area.

