Missouri’s National Veterans Memorial has announced the winner of its inaugural Student Brochure Competition.

Missouri’s National Veterans Memorial (MNVM) has announced the winner of its

inaugural Student Brochure Competition. The ceremony will be held in the

Welcome Center’s Event Room, this Friday, March 1st at 1pm and is open to the

public. After numerous submissions from talented students from Perryville Area

Career and Technology Center’s (PACTC) Graphics Design Program, the judging

panel has awarded first place to a student who demonstrated exceptional creativity,

insight, and respect for Veterans, Miss Kaelyn Goehman.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!