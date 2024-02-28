Missouri’s National Veterans Memorial has announced the winner of its inaugural Student Brochure Competition.
Welcome Center’s Event Room, this Friday, March 1st at 1pm and is open to the
public. After numerous submissions from talented students from Perryville Area
Career and Technology Center’s (PACTC) Graphics Design Program, the judging
panel has awarded first place to a student who demonstrated exceptional creativity,
insight, and respect for Veterans, Miss Kaelyn Goehman.