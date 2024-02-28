Saint Francis Healthcare System is once again hosting Camp STAT, a weeklong

camp showing high school students a “behind the scenes” look into healthcare

and a hands-on learning experiences. Students will learn skills and see them

applied in real healthcare situations. Two sessions are available – June 3-6 and

June 24-28 – to 30 campers each session. The Camp will meet at Saint Francis

Medical Center in Cape Girardeau. The cost is a non-refundable $75 and includes

daily lunch and snacks. Registration opens at 9 am on Monday, March 4.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!