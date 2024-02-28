Saint Francis Healthcare System is once again hosting Camp STAT
Saint Francis Healthcare System is once again hosting Camp STAT, a weeklong
camp showing high school students a “behind the scenes” look into healthcare
and a hands-on learning experiences. Students will learn skills and see them
applied in real healthcare situations. Two sessions are available – June 3-6 and
June 24-28 – to 30 campers each session. The Camp will meet at Saint Francis
Medical Center in Cape Girardeau. The cost is a non-refundable $75 and includes
daily lunch and snacks. Registration opens at 9 am on Monday, March 4.