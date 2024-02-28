Southern Illinois University Carbondale is getting ready for several events

on campus to view and celebrate the complete solar eclipse in April, but

they can’t do it without your help. Officials are asking for volunteers for the

Southern Illinois Crossroads Eclipse Festival. Gena Albert, associate dean

of students and director of first year experience, said SIU is preparing to

welcome thousands of people to campus for the eclipse and volunteers are

vital. Students, staff and community members who would like to sign up for

a volunteer shift should go to the Eclipse Volunteer page and follow the

information and links. Once you select a shift on one of those pages, you’ll

only need to answer a few additional questions to complete your sign-up.

