The Missouri State Highway Patrol says they are short staffed, but despite

the shortage, Governor Parson is still sending troopers to Texas to work on

border security. The state is deploying 22 troopers from the nine different

troops across the state. The highway patrol says the hit won’t be too hard

because they are all spread out across the regions. Sgt Mike McClure of of

the Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop D said, “In Troop D, we are

looking at about 16 short, which doesn’t sound like a lot, but we’re

budgeted for 150. Those that were hired in the mid-90s and are fixing to

retire, and some are going to in a short amount of time.” The shortage is an

issue the patrol is working to fix by modifying schedules and zones. The

Highway Patrol says the highest number of vacancies is in Troop C in the

St. Louis region.

