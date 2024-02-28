The Missouri State Highway Patrol says they are short staffed, but despite the shortage, Governor Parson is still sending troopers to Texas to work on border security.
because they are all spread out across the regions. Sgt Mike McClure of of
the Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop D said, “In Troop D, we are
looking at about 16 short, which doesn’t sound like a lot, but we’re
budgeted for 150. Those that were hired in the mid-90s and are fixing to
retire, and some are going to in a short amount of time.” The shortage is an
issue the patrol is working to fix by modifying schedules and zones. The
Highway Patrol says the highest number of vacancies is in Troop C in the
St. Louis region.