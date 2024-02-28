The St. Joseph School District will not be joining the 170 Missouri school

districts who are holding classes four days a week. By a 4-3 vote, the

school board rejected a proposal to adopt a four-day school week. To help

recruit and retain teachers, board member Whitney Lanning voted in favor

of the proposal for the northwest Missouri school district…

Many residents voiced opposition to the plan during the public comment

period, while teachers told the board it would give staff a needed boost.