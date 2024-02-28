Will Scharf, a defender of conservative principles and one of President Trump’s

attorneys, has officially filed to run in the Missouri Attorney General Republican

Primary. Scharf says his candidacy represents a commitment to safeguarding the

MAGA movement, preserving conservative values, and restoring law and order in

Missouri. Scharf’s campaign has already reached all corners of the state, where his

message of combating corruption and weak leadership in Jefferson City has been

met with broad grassroots support. His vision for the Attorney General’s office is

clear: to fight for and defend Missourian’s God-given rights.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!