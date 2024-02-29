A man from Poplar Bluff, has admitted setting fires that burned 220 acres of U.S. Forest Service and private land in 2022.
A man from Poplar Bluff, Missouri has admitted setting fires that burned 220
acres of U.S. Forest Service and private land in 2022. Adam D Gambling, 44, plead
guilty in US district court in Cape Girardeau and agreed to repay $66,000. He
admitted setting the series of fires near Beaver Lake in the Mark Twain National
Forest in Butler County. Those fires burned a total of 220.68 acres, of which 95.3
acres were privately owned. He is scheduled to be sentenced May 24. The charge
carries a penalty of up to five years in prison, a $250,000 fine or both.