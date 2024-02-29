After a fatal shooting 3 suspects are in custody

On Tuesday, February 27, 2024, at about 2:30 p.m., the Cape Girardeau Police

Department received a report of shots fired and found two (2) victims with gunshot

wounds near 2161 William (CVS Pharmacy). One victim, a 17 yo female, died of

her injuries. The other victim, a 53 yo man, had non life threatening injuries. The

Cape Girardeau / Bollinger County Major Case Squad investigated and came up

with persons of interest in the shooting. The Prosecutors Office formally charged

Tre’marion Jones (20) of Cape Girardeau with Class A felony murder in the first

degree, among other charges, Zhamius Smith (20) of Caruthersville, MO with

Class E felony of hindering prosecution and Yaunique Cain (21) of Cape

Girardeau with Class E felony of tampering with physical evidence. All are being

held with bond.

