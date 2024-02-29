Senator Josh Hawley in running for re-election and has the backing of the Missouri Farm Bureau (MOFB) Political Action Committee (PAC) again.
The organization has backed Hawley since he first ran in 2018 because he
takes care of farmers and ranchers issues, especially property rights. He is
also a member of the Committee on Energy and Natural Resources, where
he advocates for landowners’ rights among green energy initiatives.