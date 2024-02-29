Senator Josh Hawley in running for re-election and has the backing of the Missouri Farm Bureau (MOFB) Political Action Committee (PAC) again.

Senator Josh Hawley in running for re-election and has the backing of the

Missouri Farm Bureau Political Action Committee (PAC) again.

The organization has backed Hawley since he first ran in 2018 because he

takes care of farmers and ranchers issues, especially property rights. He is

also a member of the Committee on Energy and Natural Resources, where

he advocates for landowners’ rights among green energy initiatives.

