State Senator Holly Rehder has officially filed to be on the Republican Primary ballot for Missouri Lt. Governor.
State Senator Holly Rehder has officially filed to be on the Republican Primary
ballot for Missouri Lt. Governor. Rehder is ready to make positive changes and
reforms through her lifetime of Christian dedication. Rehder says her childhood
has set that all in motion. She had to quit school at 15 to help take care of her
family, and believes it was conservative ideals, and the fact that we live in
America, that allowed her to work her way out of poverty. She believes that same
opportunity is available for others.