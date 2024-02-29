State Senator Holly Rehder has officially filed to be on the Republican Primary

ballot for Missouri Lt. Governor. Rehder is ready to make positive changes and

reforms through her lifetime of Christian dedication. Rehder says her childhood

has set that all in motion. She had to quit school at 15 to help take care of her

family, and believes it was conservative ideals, and the fact that we live in

America, that allowed her to work her way out of poverty. She believes that same

opportunity is available for others.

