While the governor can grant pardons and commute sentences, Wolfe says

Parson cannot grant parole, which is releasing a prisoner from custody

before his or her sentence is complete. Parole decisions are made by the

state Board of Probation and Parole.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!