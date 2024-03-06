A former Missouri Supreme Court judge and chief justice is weighing in on Governor Mike Parson’s decision to commute Britt Reid’s prison sentence. Reid, the son of Chiefs coach Andy Reid, was sentenced to 3 years in prison for a DWI crash that left a child disabled. But last week, Governor Parson commuted Reid’s sentence. Former Supreme Court judge Michael Wolff says the governor has the legal authority to change sentences:
While the governor can grant pardons and commute sentences, Wolfe says
Parson cannot grant parole, which is releasing a prisoner from custody
before his or her sentence is complete. Parole decisions are made by the
state Board of Probation and Parole.