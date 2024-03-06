A southwest Missouri beef processing plant is preparing to close in April, putting about 335 people out of jobs. Missouri Prime Beef Packers, located in Pleasant Hope, says due to “unforeseen business circumstances”, the company plans to close on April 26. Representative Jim Kalberloh of Lowry City, says he hopes a solution can be found to keep those good-paying jobs.
Kalberloh says Prime Beef’s wastewater plans led to the closure because
the Missouri Department of Natural Resources did not approve the
company’s clean water treatment proposal.