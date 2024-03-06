A St. Louis County lawmaker wants to prevent private and public medical schools from being able to provide abortion-specific training. Republican House member Justin Sparks also wants to forbid partnerships with medical schools and clinics in other states from being able to provide that training.
Democrats in Missouri, including Senator Tracy McCreery, say the state
“went too far” when it banned all abortions. The only abortions allowed are
in cases of medical emergencies. The bill has yet to be heard in a
committee.