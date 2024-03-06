Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting that happened at a home in Butler County last night.
County last night. Deputies with the Butler Co. Sheriff’s Office say the shooting
happened around 5:30 p.m. at a home in the 600-block of Butler Co. Road 544.
The incident apparently stemmed from a family dispute. The sheriff said all
parties involved, including the shooter, are being interviewed at this time by
Butler Co. investigators.