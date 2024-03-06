March has been deemed Red Cross Month in Missouri and across the country. The event helps inform Americans about the constant services and needs the Cross provides. Sharon Watson, the Regional Communications Director for the American Red Cross says blood donations are always a main priority and that levels have improved since December.
Watson says that 90% of the American Red Cross’s efforts are through
volunteers. To find ways to donate or volunteer with the American Red
Cross, visit RED CROSS DOT ORG.