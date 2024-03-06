Scott County Presiding Commissioner Danny Tetley is hoping a local sales

tax can help bridge repairs. He said that the Missouri Department of

Transportation has rated the bridges in the area. One of those bridges will

cost around $400,000 to replace. Tetley went on to say that one of the

bridges has been condemned for over a year and a half and there’s just no

money to replace it. The bridge he’s talking about is on County Road 468

near Sikeston and its closure affects the farmers in the area the most.

