Scott County Presiding Commissioner Danny Tetley is hoping a local sales tax can help bridge repairs.
Scott County Presiding Commissioner Danny Tetley is hoping a local sales
tax can help bridge repairs. He said that the Missouri Department of
Transportation has rated the bridges in the area. One of those bridges will
cost around $400,000 to replace. Tetley went on to say that one of the
bridges has been condemned for over a year and a half and there’s just no
money to replace it. The bridge he’s talking about is on County Road 468
near Sikeston and its closure affects the farmers in the area the most.