The family of the 17-year-old killed in a shooting at a Cape Girardeau pharmacy last week honored that teen with a balloon release last night.
what would have been KaMari Childress’s 18 th birthday, family and friends
gathered releasing yellow and black balloons into sky and talked about
what an amazing person she was. They described KaMari as always
having a smile on her face, smart, fun, selfless, hard-working and
determined to reach her goals.