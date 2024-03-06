The family of the 17-year-old killed in a shooting at a Cape Girardeau

pharmacy last week honored that teen with a balloon release last night. On

what would have been KaMari Childress’s 18 th birthday, family and friends

gathered releasing yellow and black balloons into sky and talked about

what an amazing person she was. They described KaMari as always

having a smile on her face, smart, fun, selfless, hard-working and

determined to reach her goals.

