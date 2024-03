AI seems to be taking over everything, including scams. The

Better Business Bureau® (BBB®) has tips to help you recognize

text, photos and videos generated by artificial intelligence (AI).

The recommends a healthy sense of skepticism toward anything

you see online. Double check websites are real and always shop

wisely online.

