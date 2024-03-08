Authorities in New Madrid County are searching for a man accused of

stabbing two people on Monday. Robert L. Waters, Jr. currently has a

felony warrant for several charges including second degree domestic

assault. Deputies from the New Madrid Co. Sheriff’s Office were called to

the 300-block of Shelly Street in Parma, Missouri on March 4 and found 2

female victims, both with stab wounds. Witnesses identified the suspect as

Waters, who has not been located. If you have any info on his location,

please contact the New Madrid County Sheriffs office.

