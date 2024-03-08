Former students of a private boarding school in southeast Missouri are speaking out as new details about the investigation that has the facility shut down and the owners facing felony kidnapping charges emerge.
Former students of a private boarding school in southeast Missouri are speaking out as
new details about the investigation that has the facility shut down and the owners facing
felony kidnapping charges emerge. ABM Ministries covers roughly 250 acres south of
Piedmont but on Thursday the school closed and the students who stayed there are
back home with their families. Owners Larry and Carmen Musgrave each face a single
felony count of kidnapping. School employee Caleb Sandoval is charged with felony
abuse or neglect of a child. The investigation that shut down the school continues, and
former ABM students across the country are speaking out about what happened to
them there. Although no information is available because the investigation is ongoing,
several students ran away from the school at various times begging police NOT to bring
them back.