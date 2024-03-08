Former students of a private boarding school in southeast Missouri are speaking out as

new details about the investigation that has the facility shut down and the owners facing

felony kidnapping charges emerge. ABM Ministries covers roughly 250 acres south of

Piedmont but on Thursday the school closed and the students who stayed there are

back home with their families. Owners Larry and Carmen Musgrave each face a single

felony count of kidnapping. School employee Caleb Sandoval is charged with felony

abuse or neglect of a child. The investigation that shut down the school continues, and

former ABM students across the country are speaking out about what happened to

them there. Although no information is available because the investigation is ongoing,

several students ran away from the school at various times begging police NOT to bring

them back.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!