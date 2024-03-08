Governor Parson Orders Flags to Half-Staff in Honor of Independence Police Officer Cody Allen

Governor Mike Parson ordered all U.S. and Missouri flags to be flown at half-staff at government buildings in both Jackson and Johnson counties and all police stations in Missouri on Friday, March 8, 2024, in honor of Independence Police Officer Cody R. Allen. Officer Allen served in Jackson County and lived in Johnson County.

“For Officer Cody Allen, law enforcement wasn’t just a career, but a calling, so much so that after a brief period away from the Independence Police Department he rejoined the department less than a year ago to continue to serve and protect the public,” Governor Parson said. “That commitment to public service is why Officer Allen was able to answer the call when County Process Server Drexel Mack was shot as he carried out a court order. We are forever indebted to Officer Allen for his courage in the face of danger and for making the ultimate sacrifice to protect others. He brought honor to everything that his badge represents.”

On February 29, Officer Allen was on duty with the Independence Police Department when 16th Judicial Circuit Court Process Server II Drexel Mack was shot as he carried out a writ of possession at a house in the City of Independence. Officer Allen responded to the scene and was shot and killed as he attempted to rescue Mr. Mack, who was also killed.

Officer Allen, 35, began his public service career as a detention officer with the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office in December 2007. He received his Missouri Class A Peace Officer License in December 2009 and served as a Lafayette County Deputy Sheriff and Grandview Police Officer before being commissioned by the Independence Police Department in January 2017. He served as an Independence officer until January 2022 and rejoined the department in April 2023.

The flags will be flown at half-staff on the day Officer Allen is laid to rest.

Funeral arrangements for Drexel Mack, 41, have not been finalized. Once they are, Governor Parson will order flags to half-staff for one day in Jackson County and all police stations in Missouri in accordance with the family’s wishes.

“Drexel Mack was a devoted public servant who honorably served the 16th Judicial Circuit Court in Jackson County for 12 years,” Governor Parson said. “His excellence in the performance of his duties led his colleagues and judges of the circuit to recognize him as both Judicial Circuit Employee of the Month and Employee of the Year. Drexel was dutifully carrying out a writ of possession when he was senselessly killed. Our hearts go out to his family as we remember his model public service.”