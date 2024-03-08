Some Missouri lawmakers are pushing to regulate hemp products in the

same way the state handles more-potent marijuana products. The House

Committee on Crime Prevention and Public Safety met for a second time

on a bill that would impose much tougher restrictions on who can sell hemp

in the state and where. The bill, sponsored by Republican State Rep. Chad

Perkins, would restrict sales to those over 21, prevent the state from

creating a new regulatory agency for cannabis, crack down on products

disguised as candy or soda brands, and it puts the department of health

and senior services in charge of testing and safety.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!