Some Missouri lawmakers are pushing to regulate hemp products in the same way the state handles more-potent marijuana products.
Some Missouri lawmakers are pushing to regulate hemp products in the
same way the state handles more-potent marijuana products. The House
Committee on Crime Prevention and Public Safety met for a second time
on a bill that would impose much tougher restrictions on who can sell hemp
in the state and where. The bill, sponsored by Republican State Rep. Chad
Perkins, would restrict sales to those over 21, prevent the state from
creating a new regulatory agency for cannabis, crack down on products
disguised as candy or soda brands, and it puts the department of health
and senior services in charge of testing and safety.