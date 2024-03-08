The Cape Girardeau County Coroner is getting more time to prepare his defense against criminal charges brought by the Missouri Attorney General.
A lawyer for Wavis Jordan filed a request for an extension for a hearing that
was scheduled for today. According to court records, the judge held a
conference call with prosecutors and Jordan’s lawyer and both parties
agreed to let Jordan waive his initial court appearance and the formal
reading of the charges against him. The judge then granted the request for
an extension until May 14.