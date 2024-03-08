The Cape Girardeau County Coroner is getting more time to prepare his

defense against criminal charges brought by the Missouri Attorney General.

A lawyer for Wavis Jordan filed a request for an extension for a hearing that

was scheduled for today. According to court records, the judge held a

conference call with prosecutors and Jordan’s lawyer and both parties

agreed to let Jordan waive his initial court appearance and the formal

reading of the charges against him. The judge then granted the request for

an extension until May 14.

