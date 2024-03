The Marco’s Pizza located at 1330 Broadway in Cape Girardeau has closed down.

According to a recorded message, the company has made the decision to close down

and the store will not be re-opening. There is also a sign on the door confirming that the

Broadway pizza place has permanently closed.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!