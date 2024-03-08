The U.S. Senate has until Friday night to pass legislation to keep the federalgovernment open for business.

The U.S. Senate has until Friday night to pass legislation to keep the federal

government open for business. The bill passed by the U.S. House this week would fund

the departments of Transportation, Agriculture, Commerce, Interior, and Justice through

the end of September. Missouri U.S. Senator Josh Hawley, who once called

government shutdowns “stupid,” says he’ll likely vote against keeping the government

open:

Earmarks are extra items tacked onto a bill by members of Congress that are often

designed to please voters back home. Congress has dodged four pending government

shutdowns since last September.