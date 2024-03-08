The U.S. Senate has until Friday night to pass legislation to keep the federalgovernment open for business.
government open for business. The bill passed by the U.S. House this week would fund
the departments of Transportation, Agriculture, Commerce, Interior, and Justice through
the end of September. Missouri U.S. Senator Josh Hawley, who once called
government shutdowns “stupid,” says he’ll likely vote against keeping the government
open:
Earmarks are extra items tacked onto a bill by members of Congress that are often
designed to please voters back home. Congress has dodged four pending government
shutdowns since last September.