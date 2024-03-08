The woman charged in connection with a deadly shooting outside of CVS in Cape

Girardeau is asking the judge for forgiveness. Yaunique Cain told the judge in a

handwritten letter that she’s sorry and remorseful for what happened the day KeMari Childress was shot and killed. Cain is charged with tampering with evidence after authorities say she went back to the scene to get a cell phone while officers were investigating. In that letter to the judge, Cain claims she was only at the CVS Pharmacy to take out money to buy a new car. Her bond hearing is set for March 11.

