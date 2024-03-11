A man was seriously hurt in a crash after colliding with a deer while driving

a side-by-side vehicle, causing it to overturn.

The accident happened at approximately 8:23 p.m. on Saturday.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says a 26-year-old Perryville resident

was operating a 2024 Can Am Maverick traveling eastbound on Route O,

approximately 1 mile south of 620, when the collision with the deer

occurred. Subsequently, the vehicle veered off the left side of the road,

struck a tree, and overturned.

