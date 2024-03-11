Authorities say that a shooting near downtown Jonesboro left three people

dead, including the suspected gunman.

Police say officers and emergency responders were summoned to the 600

block of Burke Avenue at around 5 a.m. yesterday, where they discovered

multiple victims of gunshot wounds.

Police Chief Rick Elliott stated that the shooting stemmed from a domestic

incident.

In total, seven individuals were shot. Among them, three succumbed to

their injuries, including the perpetrator.

