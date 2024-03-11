Authorities say that a shooting near downtown Jonesboro left three people dead, including the suspected gunman.
dead, including the suspected gunman.
Police say officers and emergency responders were summoned to the 600
block of Burke Avenue at around 5 a.m. yesterday, where they discovered
multiple victims of gunshot wounds.
Police Chief Rick Elliott stated that the shooting stemmed from a domestic
incident.
In total, seven individuals were shot. Among them, three succumbed to
their injuries, including the perpetrator.