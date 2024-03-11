Menu

Authorities say that a shooting near downtown Jonesboro left three people dead, including the suspected gunman.

Police say officers and emergency responders were summoned to the 600
block of Burke Avenue at around 5 a.m. yesterday, where they discovered
multiple victims of gunshot wounds.
Police Chief Rick Elliott stated that the shooting stemmed from a domestic
incident.
In total, seven individuals were shot. Among them, three succumbed to
their injuries, including the perpetrator.

